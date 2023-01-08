A Discussion of the War in Ukraine

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Jan 7, 2023Featuring Dan Kovalik and Scott Ritter.
Co-sponsored by the James Connolly Forum, The United Anti-war Coalition, and Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace
This meeting took place in the Bethlehem Public Library in Delmar, NY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.