In The Eyes Of Our Enemy

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News Blitz
- When Narratives Replace News - That's Indoctrination
-- The Constant Bombardment of Propaganda & Drugs
--- This Culture of Violence & Evil - The Embracing of Evil
---- Creating The Conditions for The Anti-Christ (The Rise of The Rainbow Children)
American Iniquity - We're Being Judged for Our Sins
One Day You Go From Being A Fool To Becoming An Enemy (In The Eyes Of The Enemy)
Luke 9:60, "Let The Dead Bury The Dead"
* Last Week: Reincarnation, Past Life Experiences & Life After Death
We Didn't Get To...
Facebook Being Involved in Eugenics
- The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative
How The CoViD Vaccine Creates GMO Humans
- DNA Based Dating, Eugenics & Population Control Becoming Trendy
-- Tinder Offering Background Checks
WATCH (https://www.patreon.com/posts/5-types-of-apps-48959583): The 5 Types of Apps You Need To Create Your Own News Feed
BOOKMARK (https://www.freedomtaker.com/): FreedomTaker
DOWNLOAD (https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc): Vaccine Refusal Form