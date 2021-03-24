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In The Eyes Of Our Enemy
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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32 views • March 24, 2021
Join Our Exclusive Members (https://www.patreon.com/FreedomFaction)Program

News Blitz
- When Narratives Replace News - That's Indoctrination
-- The Constant Bombardment of Propaganda & Drugs
--- This Culture of Violence & Evil - The Embracing of Evil
---- Creating The Conditions for The Anti-Christ (The Rise of The Rainbow Children)
American Iniquity - We're Being Judged for Our Sins
One Day You Go From Being A Fool To Becoming An Enemy (In The Eyes Of The Enemy)
Luke 9:60, "Let The Dead Bury The Dead"
* Last Week: Reincarnation, Past Life Experiences & Life After Death

We Didn't Get To...
Facebook Being Involved in Eugenics
- The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative
How The CoViD Vaccine Creates GMO Humans
- DNA Based Dating, Eugenics & Population Control Becoming Trendy
-- Tinder Offering Background Checks

WATCH (https://www.patreon.com/posts/5-types-of-apps-48959583): The 5 Types of Apps You Need To Create Your Own News Feed
BOOKMARK (https://www.freedomtaker.com/): FreedomTaker
DOWNLOAD (https://www.freedomtaker.com/downloaddocuments/RefusalOfVaccination3.doc): Vaccine Refusal Form
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spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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