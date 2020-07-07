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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Roswell Witnesses and other UFO Crashes )-OT Chan Live#258
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7 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #UFOCases #ROSWELLWITNESSES #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) Roswell the highest ranking witnesses, New Mexico
2) UFO Crash In Argentina – The 1995 Salta Case
3) Gen UFO talk with Rob and Paul. and new NASA laser debunk
for TPOM,
4) Hynek lesser known Interview
Topics (with markers):
1) Roswell the highest ranking witnesses, New Mexico
2) UFO Crash In Argentina – The 1995 Salta Case
@ 3:01:29 mark or https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=10889
3) Gen UFO talk with Rob and Paul. and new NASA laser debunk
for TPOM,
@ 3:23:54 mark or
https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=12234
4) Hynek lesser known Interview @ 3:31:25 mark or
https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=12685
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Topics:-
1) Roswell the highest ranking witnesses, New Mexico
2) UFO Crash In Argentina – The 1995 Salta Case
3) Gen UFO talk with Rob and Paul. and new NASA laser debunk
for TPOM,
4) Hynek lesser known Interview
Topics (with markers):
1) Roswell the highest ranking witnesses, New Mexico
2) UFO Crash In Argentina – The 1995 Salta Case
@ 3:01:29 mark or https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=10889
3) Gen UFO talk with Rob and Paul. and new NASA laser debunk
for TPOM,
@ 3:23:54 mark or
https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=12234
4) Hynek lesser known Interview @ 3:31:25 mark or
https://youtu.be/Ud0ZnG4UWgM?t=12685
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
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