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ShadowGate full Documentary by Millie Weaver
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792 views • August 17, 2020
Miller Weavers documentary : Shadow Gate just got her arrested by a SECRET indictment from a SECRET Grand Jury from Obamas NDAA, that's right, you read that right !
Obama created a SECRET Grand Jury that can SECRETLY indict individuals as Enemy Combatants !! Alex Jones warned of this years ago, during the Obama era !
And now, Millie Weaver, a reporter for InfoWars, and her husband, have both been arrested, without Due Process or Miranda Rights !!
THE COMMON SENSE SHOW: "Was Millie Weaver secretly declared an “enemy combatant” by Obama’s stay-behind deep state actors and arrested under the NDAA"? Hodges asks key questions…
Dave Hodges of TheCommonSenseShow.com has posted a video that raises important new questions about the Millie Weaver arrest, including the fact that authorities are apparently claiming Weaver and her husband have been indicted under a “secret grand jury indictment.”
Obama created a SECRET Grand Jury that can SECRETLY indict individuals as Enemy Combatants !! Alex Jones warned of this years ago, during the Obama era !
And now, Millie Weaver, a reporter for InfoWars, and her husband, have both been arrested, without Due Process or Miranda Rights !!
THE COMMON SENSE SHOW: "Was Millie Weaver secretly declared an “enemy combatant” by Obama’s stay-behind deep state actors and arrested under the NDAA"? Hodges asks key questions…
Dave Hodges of TheCommonSenseShow.com has posted a video that raises important new questions about the Millie Weaver arrest, including the fact that authorities are apparently claiming Weaver and her husband have been indicted under a “secret grand jury indictment.”
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