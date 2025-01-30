4 Of SciFis Most Explosive Battles Are In An Underrated Franchise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Science fiction movies and TV shows are full of big space battles, but it’s rare to see those attempt some kind of realism.
There are a few recent exceptions. The Expanse wowed audiences with a realistic depiction of what future space battles might be like.
And the 2000s Battlestar Galactica used real Newtonian Physics to make some of the most incredible space slugfests ever captured on screen.
But long before either of those shows, Babylon 5 innovated massive, scientifically accurate space battles using new technology beyond anything anyone had seen before.