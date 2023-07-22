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JAMIE FOXX Speaks Out On Instagram FINALLY Gives an UPDATE on Health
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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999 views • July 22, 2023

JAMIE FOXX Speaks Out On Instagram FINALLY Gives an UPDATE on Health.

The following is part of an article from 'The Gateway Pundit". Cynthia

 In an emotional Instagram video, Foxx addressed his fans directly for the first time since his health scare.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said.

Addressing the severity of his ordeal, Foxx revealed, “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

While he acknowledged the public’s concern and anticipation for updates, he expressed his hesitation to share the details of his condition publicly.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he said.

Foxx also took the opportunity to address the rumors that had been circulating, quelling fears that he had gone blind or become paralyzed.

“Some people said I was blind? But as you can see, the eyes are working. Said I was paralyzed? I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through… I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well,” he said.

“It’s been tough, man. I was sick, man, but now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out,” he added.

In the video, Foxx shared that his sister, Deidre Dixon, and his daughter Corinne Marie, played a crucial role in his recovery, effectively “saving his life.” He further thanked the medical professionals involved in his care and praised his family’s resilience and discretion during this difficult time.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. And you all know, they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” he said.

Foxx stated he wished to be remembered for his laughter, his films, and his music rather than his recent sickness.



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