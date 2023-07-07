WHY ARE PEOPLE ACTING SO CRAZY?*TOXIC DRINKING WATER IN ALMOST HALF USA?*LOST RADIOACTIVE MATERIALS

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6/status/1676986144633020417 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/radioactive-material-reported-missing-near-southern-u-s/ https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1677120964889288704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/07/06/biden-cluster-bombs-ukraine/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jul/6/chinas-military-leading-world-brain-neurostrike-we/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-begins-sour-spotlight-hound-083010110.html https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/earthquake-swarm-rattles-iceland-experts-warn-eruption-could-occur-within-days https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/man-found-dead-in-death-valley-national-park-amid-searing-heat/1554208 https://news.usni.org/2023/07/06/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-july-6-2023 https://www.rt.com/news/579313-xi-china-war-planning/ https://twitter.com/LtTimMcMillan/status/1677242832669515776 https://twitter.com/cotupacs/status/1677034605558353920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.theepochtimes.com/forever-chemicals-in-at-least-45-percent-of-us-tap-water-usgs-study_5377036.html

