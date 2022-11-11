Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Steal Continues In Arizona & Georgia & Everywhere...Dominion Minions...
84 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 17 days ago |

   Here we go again, Red Wave, Black Days for Democracy...


     Midterms 2022: Demon-Rats; Dominion Voting Fraud, Bill Barr, John Durham Miss-directions...https://rumble.com/v1s9k4s-midterms-2022-demon-rats-dominion-voting-fraud-bill-barr-john-durham-miss-d.html


     Maricopa County MissDirection:https://rumble.com/v1stxz4-maracopa-county-missdirection.html


     Adios Mid-Terms Red Wave: Here is Why Biblically...https://www.brighteon.com/ca40ebc6-d569-4a52-af9f-5b535b1589ce

Keywords
mastersgeorgialakewalkerred wavedemonratskempmaricopa countydominion voting machines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket