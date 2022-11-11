The Steal Continues In Arizona & Georgia & Everywhere...Dominion Minions...

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Here we go again, Red Wave, Black Days for Democracy...
Midterms 2022: Demon-Rats; Dominion Voting Fraud, Bill Barr, John Durham Miss-directions...https://rumble.com/v1s9k4s-midterms-2022-demon-rats-dominion-voting-fraud-bill-barr-john-durham-miss-d.html
Maricopa County MissDirection:https://rumble.com/v1stxz4-maracopa-county-missdirection.html
Adios Mid-Terms Red Wave: Here is Why Biblically...https://www.brighteon.com/ca40ebc6-d569-4a52-af9f-5b535b1589ce