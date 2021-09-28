'He that Committeth Sin Is Of The Devil' 1 John 3:8 - J.B. Burroughs 1654 Sixt Pt. [Classic]; Speed-Clip w/Txt

Jeremiah Burroughs (1599-1646) - One of the 'Puritans' - well regarded in his day, by his writings is still today.From: "The Eighth Book Of Mr. Jeremiah Burroughs Being A Treatise Of The Evils Of Evils Or The Exceeding Sinfulness Of Sin" - The Sixt Part 'He That Committeth Sin Is Of The Devil' 1Jn 3:8Book published 1654.⁣*Clip is a robo-voice - much speeded up (for quick study), tone lowered quite a bit. A speed clip as it were. Although robo-clips are not ideal this is definitely 'listenable to', much more so with the with scrolling text. Very few audio resources of Jeremiah Burroughs online, or printed in readable-text format even. Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment it is history, research, study. This particular clip is nowhere else to be found. It is a rare thing in other words. Should be considered a classic even. Worth the effort for these reasons alone. [16:10 min.]And most importantly, it is the unedited original, meaning it has not been 'modernized', which makes all the difference. The scrolling text likewise is 'uncorrected' from the original document.***Formatted text for this clip retaining original spelling and punctuation [w/links to original source]: