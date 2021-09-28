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'He that Committeth Sin Is Of The Devil' 1 John 3:8 - J.B. Burroughs 1654 Sixt Pt. [Classic]; Speed-Clip w/Txt
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20 views • September 28, 2021
Jeremiah Burroughs (1599-1646) - One of the 'Puritans' - well regarded in his day, by his writings is still today.
From: "The Eighth Book Of Mr. Jeremiah Burroughs Being A Treatise Of The Evils Of Evils Or The Exceeding Sinfulness Of Sin" - The Sixt Part 'He That Committeth Sin Is Of The Devil' 1Jn 3:8
Book published 1654.
*Clip is a robo-voice - much speeded up (for quick study), tone lowered quite a bit. A speed clip as it were. Although robo-clips are not ideal this is definitely 'listenable to', much more so with the with scrolling text. Very few audio resources of Jeremiah Burroughs online, or printed in readable-text format even. Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment it is history, research, study. This particular clip is nowhere else to be found. It is a rare thing in other words. Should be considered a classic even. Worth the effort for these reasons alone. [16:10 min.]
And most importantly, it is the unedited original, meaning it has not been 'modernized', which makes all the difference. The scrolling text likewise is 'uncorrected' from the original document.
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Formatted text for this clip retaining original spelling and punctuation [w/links to original source]:
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2017/05/jeremiah-burroughs-1654-exceeding.html
From: "The Eighth Book Of Mr. Jeremiah Burroughs Being A Treatise Of The Evils Of Evils Or The Exceeding Sinfulness Of Sin" - The Sixt Part 'He That Committeth Sin Is Of The Devil' 1Jn 3:8
Book published 1654.
*Clip is a robo-voice - much speeded up (for quick study), tone lowered quite a bit. A speed clip as it were. Although robo-clips are not ideal this is definitely 'listenable to', much more so with the with scrolling text. Very few audio resources of Jeremiah Burroughs online, or printed in readable-text format even. Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment it is history, research, study. This particular clip is nowhere else to be found. It is a rare thing in other words. Should be considered a classic even. Worth the effort for these reasons alone. [16:10 min.]
And most importantly, it is the unedited original, meaning it has not been 'modernized', which makes all the difference. The scrolling text likewise is 'uncorrected' from the original document.
***
Formatted text for this clip retaining original spelling and punctuation [w/links to original source]:
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2017/05/jeremiah-burroughs-1654-exceeding.html
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