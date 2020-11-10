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THE CORONA "VIRUS" IS BULLSHIT - Dr. Thomas Cowan & Marty Leeds | The Contagion Myth (MUST WATCH)
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61 views • November 10, 2020
This is a MUST WATCH. Yet more proof from those who know that the corona "virus" is absolute nonsense. Let Dr. Thomas Cowan explain why. The Contagion Myth
Original Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJG2aUsQV3o
Original Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJG2aUsQV3o
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