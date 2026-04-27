Larry Johnson breaks down the security failures at Trump latest assassination attempt - Larry C Johnson, Sarah at DD Geopolitics - clip 2

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From yesterday's stream! Larry Johnson breaks down the security failures at last night's assassination attempt
Larry checked with his Secret Service colleague - the same guy who took over Reagan's detail and had to secure THIS SAME HOTEL after Hinckley.
Here's how it's SUPPOSED to work:
🔸 Perimeter around the hotel - nobody walks in off the street
🔸 Secure all entrances including delivery areas
🔸 Metal detectors + minimum 2 armed officers ready to shoot if someone rushes through
What actually happened:
🔸 Guy was a hotel guest, came down an elevator carrying a shotgun should have been someone at that checkpoint.
🔸 Rushed through the next checkpoint, didn't get shot "because there was nobody there ready to shoot him." Then HE starts shooting.
🔸 After it's over, Secret Service pulls guns and appears to fire at him - "yet when he is down on the ground, you don't see a single bullet hole in him."
FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/9KdSZvfIg9U)
DD Geopolitics