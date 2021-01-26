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The Oneness-Home Peace Run
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1 view • January 26, 2021
Since 1987 the international Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run makes a big step for peace, organizing torch relays through the world and touching the hearts of millions of people. The spirit of the Peace Run is unique. Film compiled by Dipavajan Renner from footage of the earlier runs.
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