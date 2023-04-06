Josh Rushing on the Persecution of Julian Assange - 03-31-23

I'm sharing this video from "Scott Horton" on YouTube.
Apr 5, 2023 Most Recent Interviews
Journalist Josh Rushing joins Scott to discuss a documentary he produced for Al Jazeera about Julian Assange. Rushing talks about his experience making the documentary, what they focused on and why they produced it now. They run through the many myths people still believe about Assange before getting into the multiple ways he has been targeted by the government and betrayed by many of his fellow journalists. Check out the interview page here: https://scotthorton.org/interviews/3-...
For
more on Scott's work: Check out The Libertarian
Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org
Read Scott's latest book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/3tgMCdw
Read Scott's first book, Fool's
Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan: https://foolserrand.us
Follow Scott on Twitter using the handle
@scotthortonshow: https://twitter.com/scotthortonshow
Like Scott's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/scotthortons...
And
check out Scott's full interview archives:
https://scotthorton.org/all-interview... You can also support Scott's
work by making a one-time or recurring donation
at https://scotthorton.org/donate/
Or
you can donate per interview at
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/scotthortonshow
HERE is the video that Jos Rushing made for Al Jazeera and on YT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76In01TZyjw&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
'The
Imprisonment of Julian Assange | Fault Lines'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.