Necaxa vs Club América Liga MX 2025: Diber Cambindo’s Equalizer Secures 1-1 Draw | Match Highlights
Description
Necaxa and Club América battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw in Jornada 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 at Estadio Victoria. América appeared on course for victory until Necaxa’s Diber Cambindo scored a crucial equalizer right before halftime. Both sides fought hard throughout but shared the spoils in an intense contest. Catch all the key moments and subscribe for more Liga MX news and highlights!
Hashtags
#Necaxa #ClubAmérica #LigaMX #LigaMX2025 #SoccerHighlights #DiberCambindo #MexicanFootball #FootballMexico #LigaMXApertura #Jornada3