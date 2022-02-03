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[VOSTFR] Nouvelles découvertes sur les vaccins Covid | Reiner Fuellmich, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr Sam White (31 / 12 / 21)
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276 views • February 03, 2022
Nouvelles découvertes sur les vaccins Covid discutées entre le docteur et avocat Reiner Fuellmich, le Dr Wolfgang Wodarg et le Dr Sam White, lors de la session #85 du Comité d’investigation Corona du 31 décembre 2021.
Source de la vidéo :
https://crowdbunker.com/v/cXK3xDmsdV
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Source de la vidéo :
https://crowdbunker.com/v/cXK3xDmsdV
===================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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