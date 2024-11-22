BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SECRET SPACE PIRATES COREYS KIDS INC. NEW AGE DEEP STATE PART 3 - DARK JOURNALIST
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 5 months ago

Uploaded with permission. Video from June 2, 2017


Original video by Dark Journalist. Here he outs Corey Goode. I also did the same in my blog and video at Monstrous Lies on Gaia TV about the “20 and Back” Secret Space Program:

https://www.brianruhe.ca/monstrous-lies-on-gaia-tv/


Disclosure Marketing Campaign Reveals Occult Influences

In this exciting part 3 episode, Dark Journalist reveals the occult influences on huge marketing program for 'Disclosure' being engineered by Gaia TV Whistleblower Corey Goode and his business partner Roger Ramsaur, who it was revealed in part 2 has a long history of Satanic imagery in his background. Ramsaur and Goode have tried to suppress this information with threats of official action.

-------

Note: Due to the important nature of this video and it’s many revelations, you may at your discretion download it and upload it to your channel with proper citation and share it with your viewers to make sure it is not censored.

--------

Corey's Kids: The Secret Space Cadets

A major piece of the 3 year disclosure marketing plan devised by Corey Goode and Roger Ramsaur is the 'Corey's Kids' rollout. The plan which uses young Youtubers presented as Secret Space Program experts to help lure millennial and teen viewers into the Goode web of Blue Avian and Sphere Being Alliance merchandise like comic books, video games and SSP Gear stores. This trivialization of a major research topic in UFOlogy is something we've seen in these various initiatives. The hijacking of deep research into imporytant themes and turn it into memes shows the profit motive involved in these activities.


Shocking, informative, stunning and disturbing. Don't miss this important Dark Journalist episode.

Keywords
sspcorey goodedark journalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy