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Dr. Zalewski Finds 'Aluminium Lifeform' Tentacled Parasite In Pfizer Vaccine (English Subs)
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826 views • October 16, 2021
Dr. Franc Zalewski, a Polish Geologist and Mineralogist speaking about a finding made in a sample of the Pfizer vaccines, of an aluminium-carbon lifeform with a head and three legs in different colors, comprising, he says, aluminium, carbon, and bromine.
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