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HAM Radio DMR: Using Internet Service "Brandmeister" For Linking Worldwide
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57 views • February 07, 2020
A short video showing the use of the Internet as a "wormhole" to communicate worldwide with a five-watt handheld radio. You can use your home WiFi connection or your cell phone hotspot, in conjunction with a DMR PI-STAR hotspot which converts tour radio waves to travel over the Internet.
Your radio waves then travel over the Internet to their distant location over an internet connection, where they then go out over the air to people using mobile and portable radios in that location.
The process is the same when they talk to you.
Your radio waves then travel over the Internet to their distant location over an internet connection, where they then go out over the air to people using mobile and portable radios in that location.
The process is the same when they talk to you.
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