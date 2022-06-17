“Golf Ball-sized Blood Clots coming out of Women's Noses! Study, Jab on Menstrual Cycles

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine.





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with deep-dive interview and hottest headlines of the week. DeAnna goes over the hottest headlines of the week, including the FDA approving the jab for BABIES, Justin Beiber getting his face paralized, a big Pharma boss geting caught getting a fake vax, and much more.





Then DeAnna is joined by the Author of the extensive study - Your Cycle Story - Tiffany Parotto along with Maternal and Fetal Specialist and OBGYN Dr. James Thorp who goes into extensive findings on how the vax is directly affecting women's menstrual cycles and reproductive systems. In this deep-dive interview they discuss horrific stories and findings, such as women with tennis ball-sized blood clots, decidual casts, and the truth behind vaccine shedding. Must-watch and share interview!





Be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT (7pm ET)





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Get DeAnna’s Book, Taking America Back:

https://www.amazon.com/Taking-Back-America-Campaign-Firebrand/dp/B08DSTHT8J/





Watch Every Episode of Shot’s Fired With DeAnna Lorraine:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/shots-fired-with-deanna-lorraine

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