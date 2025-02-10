BrightLearn - Impending Collapse: Insights from Bracken and Adams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Bright Learn, Mike Adams and Matt Bracken delve into critical and potentially dire scenarios facing the U.S. and the world, including the collapse of the financial system, vulnerabilities in the power grid, and threats from both foreign and domestic sources, while urging listeners to stay informed, prepare, and build resilient communities.
