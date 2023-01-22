Published Jan 22nd, 2023
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ https://www.moriel.org
"Those who have insight among the people will give understanding to the many; yet they will fall by sword and by flame, by captivity and by plunder for many days. "Now when they fall they will be granted a little help, and many will join with them in hypocrisy. "Some of those who have insight will fall, in order to refine, purge and make them pure until the end time; because it is still to come at the appointed time.
Daniel 11:33-35
Facing Reality in a Post Covid World
Jacob Prasch
