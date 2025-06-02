💲3.3 MILLION TRAFFICKING RING USING HUMAN BONES AS AN INGREDIENT BUSTED

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: A 21-year-old former flight attendant has been arrested after police found a $3.3 million trafficking operation that involved selling a new drug that uses human bones as an ingredient





Authorities report that the illicit substance, marketed as a premium psychoactive drug on the black market, was linked to a suspect deeply involved in its smuggling network.





Sources reveal this macabre drug, derived from chemically modified human remains, has been circulating among the "global elite," sparking alarm over bioethics, organ trafficking, and the extremes to which the powerful will go for a ‘high.’





She is currently being held in Sri Lanka where she faces decades in prison if found guilty. Her lawyer from London is currently fighting for her release.





Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1928908544939815078





https://komonews.com/news/nation-world/charlotte-may-lee-flight-attendant-facing-decades-in-prison-after-being-caught-with-drug-made-of-human-bones-crime-criminal-activity-synthetic-drugs-mule-kush-negombo-dollars-sierra-leone-street-value-prison-historic-sentence-smuggling-activities-visa