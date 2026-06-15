How Apathy About Abortion Is Dangerously Reshaping the Future of the West - Seth Gruber

World-changer Seth Gruber launched The White Rose Resistance in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The mission is simple but supercharged: awaken and mobilize the local church to resist evil and to eradicate abortion. Seth is a dynamic speaker and author who has a passion for convincing the passive American church to rise and stop the pandemic of evil in modern culture, like abortion, porn, and stark animal worship. He traces the decline of American morality to key moments in 1973 and calls out the church for failing to implement its mandate to have dominion over the earth, to stand firm for the truth, and deny satanic influences. With the 250th American anniversary rapidly approaching, churches need to wake up and get back to basic kingdom building.









TAKEAWAYS





There is a major correlation between monogamous cultures and successful societies





America is toying with the same kind of idolatry and pagan behavior of ancient Israel: baby killing, sexual deviance, and animal worship





The church must reclaim its mandate and save the West





The church is often too concerned with being nice, rather than being effective and truthful









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