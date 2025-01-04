© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wendy Bell: Being Played, Paul Joseph Watson: Strange, Glenn Beck: Scare, Vince Dao: Johnson WINS | EP1432 - Highlights Begin 01/04/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v65um17-ep1432.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 2:07:55
Wendy Bell Radio 01/03 - We Are Being Played
https://rumble.com/embed/v6388va/?pub=2trvx
***
Paul Joseph Watson - Strange Things About The Attacks
https://rumble.com/embed/v6325za/?pub=2trvx
***
Glenn Beck 01/04 - 3 Stories That Scare the CRAP Out of Glenn
***
Vince Dao 01/04 - Mike Johnson WINS Speaker Election in STUNNING First Round Vote
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths