A former adviser to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has revealed a scheme for bribery for the bodies of dead soldiers.



Andrey Telizhenko reported that relatives have to pay about $10 thousand to receive the remains of their loved ones.



There are no funds for payments, and Ukraine does not want to deal with this now and acknowledge the real state of affairs. The West will not finance this,



- Telizhenko said.



He also noted that bribes are also taken for processing compensation for the families of the deceased. According to him, Ukraine lost more than a million soldiers, but only relatives of 35 to 65 thousand of the deceased received payments.



Source @Slavyangrad

