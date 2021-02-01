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Ain't Never Met a White Person Before; Life of Bedouins Deep in the Deserts of Syria. Are We Safe
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60 views • February 01, 2021
Meet a group of Bedouins deep in the Syrian desert, who have Never met a white person before, how safe are you. If they have the guns, and I have the skin, who fears whom?
Playing monster with children is a Universal language fortunately.
http://www.richtrek.com/2010/11/meet-terrorists.html for the full story of what happened with the Bedouins.
#syria #bedouins #terrorists
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Playing monster with children is a Universal language fortunately.
http://www.richtrek.com/2010/11/meet-terrorists.html for the full story of what happened with the Bedouins.
#syria #bedouins #terrorists
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
fearsyriawhite skinuniversal languagesyrian desertbedouin familymiddle east adventurenever met a white personmiddle east safetyarmed with gunsmiddle east gunsplaying monstersyrian childrenmiddle east environmentenvironmentalism syriaenvironmental middle eastlittering deserthospitalityhospitality middle east
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