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WIRELESS PRIVACY DEFENSE + HEARING AIDS & HEADPHONES AS SURVEILLANCE/TRACKING MARKERS?
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172 views • March 26, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
WIRELESS PRIVACY + HEARING AIDS & HEADPHONES As SURVEILLANCE/TRACKING Markers?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXPxrM87wvVz/ [SHARE]
================
N.B.to our subs. We are having trouble commenting and experiencing other 'errors' in the comments section. We will therefor be closing comments temporarily; until we can find out what is happening exactly ? (we have contacted BC); and then hopefully return to full functionality, at which time we will reopen the comments. You can still message us at the email address if you wish. Thank you for your understanding in the mean time. Best regards to all our fine subscribers. [tangentopolis]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
From headphones, to hearing aides, product choices affect our privacy.
+ wifi based dept store tracking + hostname tips + New wipri-list command
================
(please make comments / questions @ RTP-TV Channel)
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aR4ollqLloAD/
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Introduction + Bluetooth
00:40 Do Hearing Aides Enable Location Tracking?
01:40 Commercial Surv: More Common Than We Think
02:08 Specialized Equipment Goes The Distance
02:46 Why Not Use Real Hardware OUI?
04:53 Long Distance Identifiers Build Maps
05:45 WiPri + Hostname Advice
10:29 Introducing: wipri-list
13:22 Installing WiPri / WiPri-List Commands At Boot (And/Or Command)
14:05 Saved SSID's/Probe Req Reminder
14:19 SHARE THIS + Help Channel + Thanks For Watching
================
🔐Try out an anonymous AES Encrypted Pastebin (in Tor Browser):
http://ikgybpx6kltqcnox3tv3zhw7zw3ig7f3jfjo6ypojpmoys7q4hcf2gid.onion/paste/?ef435cedbb94e24a#7eMDo4rX2mRKjJwa8eJJy2UfmtJxwdbZKtRx2KKAQvcU
(simply tap "New" at link above to create your own private note!)
❤️MONERO:48qtspi5En44mJZLeiMoHYFEmuJfQYb5DLQxLDr7d1NXc53XaAvoT8PS3wBrhEc3VY1wxu5Rgw6oKBYgahpSAYnpHntbQNM
**Comment** and **Share** to help the video and promote positive Human Rights! We are family friendly for the vulnerable! We love to protect you online and offline!
❤️ Help the channel ☕ Buy Me a Coffee and/or read/Share Public News/Tutorials: https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
🔐 SSH Tutorial Part I: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/part-i-securing-ssh-pin-cracking-hydra-demo
🔐 SSH Tutorial Key Authentication (Part II): https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/password-less-ssh-logins-checking-fingerprints-avoid-mitm-attacks
_____________________________
✍🗒 Blog: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/posts
(organized by category, free Tutorials, anonymous privacy, howto's, Linux, Human Rights)
✍🗒 blog mirror: https://politictech.wordpress.com
_____________________________
🧅🔐 Gitea Onion (Tor Browser access): http://gg6zxtreajiijztyy5g6bt5o6l3qu32nrg7eulyemlhxwwl6enk6ghad.onion/explore/repos
___________________________________________
💖 SUPPORT OPTIONS (If you like):
🎁 Extras: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/extras (Get something unique back in return for your Support like fully automated Nextcloud Tor Hidden .onion + encrypted pastebin Server setup!)
💲CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$HumanRightsTech
✉✍🗒🎞 BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/membership ($5/monthly supporter + extra tips)
💳 (BTC/M0NER0 options listed at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech )
(Spending many hours a day on this - links above are ways to support - grateful for Shares, Follows, and Likes/Comments!)
_______________________________________
FOLLOW:
✍🗒MASTODON: https://www.fosstodon.org/@RTP
🐦 TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
___________________________________________
🎞 PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/c/privacy__tech_tips/videos
🎞 BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/yourprivacytv
🎞 ODYSEE: https://www.odysee.com/@RTP
___________________________________________
✉ CONTACT/INQUIRE: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
___________________________________________
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
___________________________________________
Privacy has never been more important. Human Rights are under attack and I am trying to sift through the misinformation.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
#WiFi #Privacy #Surveillance #Bluetooth #HearingAides
#Smartcity #BigData #Cloud #TheCloud #Data #Metadata
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
WIRELESS PRIVACY + HEARING AIDS & HEADPHONES As SURVEILLANCE/TRACKING Markers?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXPxrM87wvVz/ [SHARE]
================
N.B.to our subs. We are having trouble commenting and experiencing other 'errors' in the comments section. We will therefor be closing comments temporarily; until we can find out what is happening exactly ? (we have contacted BC); and then hopefully return to full functionality, at which time we will reopen the comments. You can still message us at the email address if you wish. Thank you for your understanding in the mean time. Best regards to all our fine subscribers. [tangentopolis]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
From headphones, to hearing aides, product choices affect our privacy.
+ wifi based dept store tracking + hostname tips + New wipri-list command
================
(please make comments / questions @ RTP-TV Channel)
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aR4ollqLloAD/
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Introduction + Bluetooth
00:40 Do Hearing Aides Enable Location Tracking?
01:40 Commercial Surv: More Common Than We Think
02:08 Specialized Equipment Goes The Distance
02:46 Why Not Use Real Hardware OUI?
04:53 Long Distance Identifiers Build Maps
05:45 WiPri + Hostname Advice
10:29 Introducing: wipri-list
13:22 Installing WiPri / WiPri-List Commands At Boot (And/Or Command)
14:05 Saved SSID's/Probe Req Reminder
14:19 SHARE THIS + Help Channel + Thanks For Watching
================
🔐Try out an anonymous AES Encrypted Pastebin (in Tor Browser):
http://ikgybpx6kltqcnox3tv3zhw7zw3ig7f3jfjo6ypojpmoys7q4hcf2gid.onion/paste/?ef435cedbb94e24a#7eMDo4rX2mRKjJwa8eJJy2UfmtJxwdbZKtRx2KKAQvcU
(simply tap "New" at link above to create your own private note!)
❤️MONERO:48qtspi5En44mJZLeiMoHYFEmuJfQYb5DLQxLDr7d1NXc53XaAvoT8PS3wBrhEc3VY1wxu5Rgw6oKBYgahpSAYnpHntbQNM
**Comment** and **Share** to help the video and promote positive Human Rights! We are family friendly for the vulnerable! We love to protect you online and offline!
❤️ Help the channel ☕ Buy Me a Coffee and/or read/Share Public News/Tutorials: https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
🔐 SSH Tutorial Part I: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/part-i-securing-ssh-pin-cracking-hydra-demo
🔐 SSH Tutorial Key Authentication (Part II): https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/password-less-ssh-logins-checking-fingerprints-avoid-mitm-attacks
_____________________________
✍🗒 Blog: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/posts
(organized by category, free Tutorials, anonymous privacy, howto's, Linux, Human Rights)
✍🗒 blog mirror: https://politictech.wordpress.com
_____________________________
🧅🔐 Gitea Onion (Tor Browser access): http://gg6zxtreajiijztyy5g6bt5o6l3qu32nrg7eulyemlhxwwl6enk6ghad.onion/explore/repos
___________________________________________
💖 SUPPORT OPTIONS (If you like):
🎁 Extras: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/extras (Get something unique back in return for your Support like fully automated Nextcloud Tor Hidden .onion + encrypted pastebin Server setup!)
💲CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$HumanRightsTech
✉✍🗒🎞 BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/membership ($5/monthly supporter + extra tips)
💳 (BTC/M0NER0 options listed at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech )
(Spending many hours a day on this - links above are ways to support - grateful for Shares, Follows, and Likes/Comments!)
_______________________________________
FOLLOW:
✍🗒MASTODON: https://www.fosstodon.org/@RTP
🐦 TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
___________________________________________
🎞 PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/c/privacy__tech_tips/videos
🎞 BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/yourprivacytv
🎞 ODYSEE: https://www.odysee.com/@RTP
___________________________________________
✉ CONTACT/INQUIRE: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
___________________________________________
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
___________________________________________
Privacy has never been more important. Human Rights are under attack and I am trying to sift through the misinformation.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
#WiFi #Privacy #Surveillance #Bluetooth #HearingAides
#Smartcity #BigData #Cloud #TheCloud #Data #Metadata
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
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