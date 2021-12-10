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New EwaraAnon | LHFE 2:2 - The Lost History of Earth [The Sun in the Church]
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108 views • December 10, 2021
New EwaraAnon | LHFE 2:2 - The Lost History of Earth [The Sun in the Church]
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-Volume-2-Part-2:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ/videos
I have a feeling I am going to become very unpopular as I release more but I am very excited about the next few episodes and have been eager to make them for a while now. I am slow so they aren’t coming that soon and I haven’t decided whether to release them one by one or in batches. I’ll see how they turn out. A lot of information presented in this episode will return later, it’s not set in stone but, rather, iterative.
For the work of Dr Jayasree Saranathan and her multi-part series of essays on why many Western astronomical concepts are flawed see link below. It’s worth reading through these, especially for her application of Siddhantic and Vedic astronomical concepts, such as trepidation, that the West has conveniently discarded.
https://jayasreesaranathan.blogspot.c..
For George Dodwell’s work on the obliquity - this is the best link I have found. Much of his work is either out of print or was never printed.
https://barrysetterfield.org/
.
Heilbron’s book The Sun in the Church is well worth a read. A lot of excellent material in there. It shouldn’t be too hard to find, unless it’s out of print now.
For alternative “square” earth cosmologies - this is the website but it’s kind of glitchy. I think the channel below also belongs to the same person although I’m not certain. Please note all cosmologies, including the “square” Mercator ones, are riddled with problems so don’t initially accept it as truth or of me promoting it as the truth. An episode on all cosmologies will follow much later.
https://www.squareearthcosmology.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/freeanergy/
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here. Just no selling or DVDs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POt9tT0GBnA&;t=8
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=ewaranon
Check gematria results for ewaranon in
Hebrew Gematria ewaranon
Results by English and Simple Gematria
Word Jewish English Simple Searches
Phoenix 472 546 91 25130
God Seven 901 546 91 23713
A O Lord God 266 546 91 20568
Not A Nerd 320 546 91 15326
God Wins 1100 546 91 14286
Satoshi 348 546 91 12696
A O Michael X 427 546 91 11975
Flat Earth 321 546 91 11283
Potus 500 546 91 9976
Judge Karma 938 546 91 9548
Greek Gods 258 546 91 9320
Who Is Q 1127 546 91 9265
Spirit 348 546 91 6868
Darnkess 320 546 91 6476
Future 591 546 91 6443
Taylor 651 546 91 6319
God Can Be Decoded 187 546 91 5990
Mirror 329 546 91 5968
Liberty 616 546 91 5014
Darkness 320 546 91 4698
Buckle Up 500 546 91 4668
Pheonix 472 546 91 4414
Lil Nas X 480 546 91 3735
Stargate 384 546 91 3664
Asteroid 339 546 91 3468
The Father 313 546 91 3192
Open Coin 257 546 91 3026
Cleopatra 320 546 91 2958
Deception 276
AEWAR - LHFEVOL2
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-Volume-2-Part-2:3?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ/videos
I have a feeling I am going to become very unpopular as I release more but I am very excited about the next few episodes and have been eager to make them for a while now. I am slow so they aren’t coming that soon and I haven’t decided whether to release them one by one or in batches. I’ll see how they turn out. A lot of information presented in this episode will return later, it’s not set in stone but, rather, iterative.
For the work of Dr Jayasree Saranathan and her multi-part series of essays on why many Western astronomical concepts are flawed see link below. It’s worth reading through these, especially for her application of Siddhantic and Vedic astronomical concepts, such as trepidation, that the West has conveniently discarded.
https://jayasreesaranathan.blogspot.c..
For George Dodwell’s work on the obliquity - this is the best link I have found. Much of his work is either out of print or was never printed.
https://barrysetterfield.org/
.
Heilbron’s book The Sun in the Church is well worth a read. A lot of excellent material in there. It shouldn’t be too hard to find, unless it’s out of print now.
For alternative “square” earth cosmologies - this is the website but it’s kind of glitchy. I think the channel below also belongs to the same person although I’m not certain. Please note all cosmologies, including the “square” Mercator ones, are riddled with problems so don’t initially accept it as truth or of me promoting it as the truth. An episode on all cosmologies will follow much later.
https://www.squareearthcosmology.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/freeanergy/
Again - channel is not monetised, these are free and I’m happy for reuploads, copy and pasting whatever is here. Just no selling or DVDs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POt9tT0GBnA&;t=8
https://www.gematrix.org/?word=ewaranon
Check gematria results for ewaranon in
Hebrew Gematria ewaranon
Results by English and Simple Gematria
Word Jewish English Simple Searches
Phoenix 472 546 91 25130
God Seven 901 546 91 23713
A O Lord God 266 546 91 20568
Not A Nerd 320 546 91 15326
God Wins 1100 546 91 14286
Satoshi 348 546 91 12696
A O Michael X 427 546 91 11975
Flat Earth 321 546 91 11283
Potus 500 546 91 9976
Judge Karma 938 546 91 9548
Greek Gods 258 546 91 9320
Who Is Q 1127 546 91 9265
Spirit 348 546 91 6868
Darnkess 320 546 91 6476
Future 591 546 91 6443
Taylor 651 546 91 6319
God Can Be Decoded 187 546 91 5990
Mirror 329 546 91 5968
Liberty 616 546 91 5014
Darkness 320 546 91 4698
Buckle Up 500 546 91 4668
Pheonix 472 546 91 4414
Lil Nas X 480 546 91 3735
Stargate 384 546 91 3664
Asteroid 339 546 91 3468
The Father 313 546 91 3192
Open Coin 257 546 91 3026
Cleopatra 320 546 91 2958
Deception 276
Keywords
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