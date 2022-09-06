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ESCAPING BABYLON🐀🥳🔥(THE AMERICAN DREAM)
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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79 views • September 06, 2022

We've been sold a lie. This world isn't what they've told us. Escape before it's too late.


#Salvation #escape


Credit:


Animation - "Happiness" By Steve Cutts

https://youtu.be/e9dZQelULDk


To learn more: "God Speaks On Why is Life So Hard" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFXF0ewnk8o&t=233s


Documentary Proving the Bible is authentic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKHaHEIcHKY&t=0s


If you are new, please see this playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKSIiroBiO2cYVMupPFjuJqtVHAU15SoH


Ministry information:

https://parableofthevineyard.com/information/


https://www.youtube.com/c/ParableoftheVineyard


LINKAPALLOOZZAA [ thanks to JSF]


NEW VAX DAMAGE WHITEWASH

GET THIS: If you snore, you're going to have heart problems, brain problems and cancer!!!

HA HA HA, the three biggest things the MRNA vax is known to cause can now be blamed on the fact that you snore!!! How silly are they going to take this ruse?? I'd say they'll take it all the way to the most distant star the Hubble has ever photographed. After all, if people are stupid enough to believe snoring causes cancer, they might as well go for it.

https://studyfinds.org/snoring-obstructive-sleep-apnea-cancer/


5 minute video: A kid was tricked into transitioning by teachers

Now at age 18 she decides she wants to be a woman, and despite being told she could de-transition at any time now realizes they can't put her breasts and other female parts back, the damage is permanent.


This is what teachers are doing to kids. And parents are allowing it. Who's fault is it when they get compliance instead of this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IawS_e36ZnM

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-716282

https://www.action-intell.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/angry-mob-pitchforks-torches.jpg


New flick with bisexual cannibal gets 8 minute standing ovation

Timothee Chalamet's Sexy Bisexual Cannibal Stuns Venice: 'Bones and All' Gets 8.5 Minute Standing Ovation

Timothee Chalamet had all of Venice seeing red on Friday night at the world premiere of "Bones and All." The actor donned a sparkling backless jumpsuit in a blood-red shade - a cheeky wink to the drama's central protagonists, two cannibals in love.


The film, which reunites Chalamet with his "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, lives up to its title with gory attacks and scenes that involve limb-chewing and eating. But despite the uncomfortable subject matter, the audience at the Venice premiere for the movie devoured "Bones and All." The film received a 8.5-minute standing ovation, the longest and most enthusiastic of the festival so far. (It handily beat the previous record holder "Tar," a drama starring Cate Blanchett as a tortured composer, which had a 6-minute ovation.)

https://variety.com/2022/film/news/bones-and-all-venice-standing-ovation-timothee-chalamet-bisexual-cannibal-1235337951/


https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.06.28.22276926v1.full


https://www.tampafp.com/irony-west-virginia-coal-miners-push-dead-electric-car-to-electrical-outlet-near-mine


Apparently, original "Happiness" video had nothing to do with Jesus, unfortunately, but was stolen and then the Christian ending added to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9dZQelULDk

Keywords
biblegroomingvaccinepederastycannibalismlogosoccupytransitioningmammonapollyonrat raceplandemicmrnaparable of the vineyardevsescaping babylon
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