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How to Build a Pallet garden Step 1
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148 views • April 27, 2022
This is the first step in how I build my pallet gardens! It is easy and rewarding! I usually
give them away to people in my community but have recently started one I am keeping with kale and spinach seeds! I hope this inspires you guys!
* I am raising money to buy a plot of land and start a homestead if you would like to donate my paypal is [email protected]
give them away to people in my community but have recently started one I am keeping with kale and spinach seeds! I hope this inspires you guys!
* I am raising money to buy a plot of land and start a homestead if you would like to donate my paypal is [email protected]
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