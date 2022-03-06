HAMPSTEAD UNCOVERED: SEVEN YEARS LATER

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Ella Draper is in hiding. She has been demonized, libeled, slandered and persecuted for sharing her children's testimony about their alleged sexual abuse at the hands of satanic pedophiles in Hampstead, UK. This is the enhanced re-release of my documentary style interview with Ella Draper.