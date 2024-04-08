Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Insight Into the Five Apology Languages and Restoring Relationships - Dr. Jennifer Thomas
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
343 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published Yesterday


Inevitably, we’re going to offend someone at some point in our lives, so the goal is to offer apologies that truly land, says Dr. Jennifer Thomas. She is the co-author of The 5 Apology Languages: The Secret to Healthy Relationships. Jennifer shares insight into the five apology languages and what they represent: expressing regret, accepting responsibility, forging restitution, making a planned change, and requesting forgiveness. A complete apology will include all five apology languages, Jennifer advises. She also cautions people to avoid judging the hearts of others. Instead, look for actions and real change to see if an apology is sincere or not.



TAKEAWAYS


Start off with simple apologies and then build up to using all five apology languages


It’s important to avoid saying “I’m sorry” constantly but failing to back that phrase up with action and change


Another important aspect of apologizing is to own what you did - accept responsibility


We should show love and respect even when we disagree with others



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Apology Languages video: https://bit.ly/3ThuHCP

Rooted Truth Collective (get 10% off first month with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3I6oMd8

The 5 Apology Languages book: https://amzn.to/3U2HyJr

The Apology Language Quiz: https://bit.ly/3wIW28d


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JENNIFER THOMAS

Website: https://www.drjenniferthomas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjenthomas/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/5apologylanguages/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjenthomas/

X: https://twitter.com/drjenthomas


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
forgivenessmarriageresponsibilityrelationshipshealthymentalnarcissistfriendshipoffenseemotional wellnessapology languagesdr jennifer thomas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket