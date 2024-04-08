Insight Into the Five Apology Languages and Restoring Relationships - Dr. Jennifer Thomas





Inevitably, we’re going to offend someone at some point in our lives, so the goal is to offer apologies that truly land, says Dr. Jennifer Thomas. She is the co-author of The 5 Apology Languages: The Secret to Healthy Relationships. Jennifer shares insight into the five apology languages and what they represent: expressing regret, accepting responsibility, forging restitution, making a planned change, and requesting forgiveness. A complete apology will include all five apology languages, Jennifer advises. She also cautions people to avoid judging the hearts of others. Instead, look for actions and real change to see if an apology is sincere or not.









TAKEAWAYS





Start off with simple apologies and then build up to using all five apology languages





It’s important to avoid saying “I’m sorry” constantly but failing to back that phrase up with action and change





Another important aspect of apologizing is to own what you did - accept responsibility





We should show love and respect even when we disagree with others









