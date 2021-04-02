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StealthFyre | A Demonstration of StealthFyre's Leave-No-Trace Capability
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16 views • April 02, 2021
Assembling the Bush Runner stove as a Dakota Fire Hole and deploying it in a trench. Then pulling up the stove and burying the pit after use to return the environment to the state we found it.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
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