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Restoring Our American Freedoms, Understanding American History And Church History, YOU Being A Part Of History
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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88 views • August 03, 2022

Paul Preston of the New California State explains some history of the American revolution, church history as it relates to being a free person and the persecution by the early church, the British King and the fight for independence of the American colonists and how it relates to the world we now live in and the fight to retain and to regain our American freedoms via the New California State movement and how you can be a part of history and be a help for regaining and restoring Americas freedoms.

You can help whether you live in California or in any other state in the USA. Learn what is going on in New California and how New California is actually making real effective changes by holding public officials to account, some of which have already resigned from office and some will be prosecuted in the near future and will face jail time for sedition and some for treason. You can learn more and follow along by using the links below.

NCS announcement - https://bit.ly/ncs-announcement-1

Monday to Friday Daily News - https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Biweekly Zoom meetings - https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting

Zoom meetings - Wednesdays & Sundays starting at 7pm PST - Gets going about 7:10pm

Main website - https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

Join NCS - https://bit.ly/join-ncs


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Keywords
libertygodbill of rightsdeclaration of independencefreedomschurchgovernment2020historylawfraudelectionsprosecutionpublickingamerican revolutionofficialstyrant
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