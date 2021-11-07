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The Real Nicene Council
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47 views • November 07, 2021
After 9/11, the Cabal introduced us to PAX Judaica. The concrete evidence was the formation of the Plan for a New American Century. I was formed and controled by a family of people who wore the mask of Askenazi Jews and definitely Zionists. They are really the people that had all of the humanity imprinted our of them (under the shadow of the valley of death). They are the heartless jerks who are now insuring that your children die from innoculations. THEY ARE NOT HUMAN. Although they claim to be a separate race, and will call you anti-Semetic if you challenge them. The 13th amendment is there to protect them and scare people away from challenging the dastardly things they do. I love the positive effect it had on racism in the south. I was there growing up when Black people were being hung. However, I believe it was also engineered to further Satan's control through these heartless minion. This sound video is Constantine delivering his own 1000 page document and installing Catholicism, instead of Homeland Security.
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