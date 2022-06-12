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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane does a deep dive into Novavax and the dangers of this 5th bioweapon shot made from the genetic material of moths, including the use of tree bark toxins, and then she does a review of the countless deaths from the mRNA bioweapons. When will people figure it out? Dr. Jane also takes a look at the fake FDA meetings, admitted by the White House CV Committee Chairman, who reveals the authorization meetings are just for show…because he already has the shipments ready to go.
Watch the full show here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/dr-jane-ruby-new-bioweapon-novavax-will-deliver-moth-dna-to-human-genome-full-show/