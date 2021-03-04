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We Are the Finial Generation
Rubies Page
Rubies Page
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My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby

Now concerning the times and the seasons, you have no need to have anything written to you. For you yourselves are fully aware that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. While people are saying, "There is peace and security," then sudden destruction will come upon them as labor pains come upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape. But you are not in darkness, brothers, for that day to surprise you like a thief. For you are all children of light, children of the day. We are not of the night or of the darkness," (I Thessalonians 5:1-5. For a nation has come up against My land, strong, and without number; His teeth are the teeth of a lion, and he has the fangs of a fierce lion. He has laid waste My vine, and ruined My fig tree; He has stripped it bare and thrown it away; Its branches are made white, Joel 1:6-7
I want you to understand this mystery, dear brothers and sisters, so that you will not feel proud about yourselves. Some of the people of Israel have hard hearts, but this will last only until the full number of Gentiles comes to Christ. Romans 11:25
Performer Jeff Soule https://www.youtube.com/user/elfsoul23
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