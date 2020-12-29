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Forces Unseen - Partsocaster, Musicman Stingray, PRS Hollowbody and Bias FX
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17 views • December 29, 2020
Here is a little meandering improvisation on my home made partsocaster, Musicman stingray 5 and PRS Hollowbody I. I was mostly just messing around with settings for bass and guitar in Positive Grid's Bias FX 2 to work out lag issues and test out various amps and effects. Eventually some riffs came together and I decided to record. The main difficulty was figuring out the right input/output setting for bias fx and what sample and buffer to set so that there was no lag while playing. Eventually I figured it out and it does amazingly well, almost as good as my axe fx 2. With an axe fx you don't ever have to worry about the software dropping out while recording but you don't get to change the sound afterwards either (unless you record a second line in clean or reamp). I was really impressed with how the bass did with bias fx and the mixing features in the program to adjust eq. Much better than amplitube or guitar rig which seem primitive compared to bias fx.
The overall mood of this improvisation reminds me of some mysterious force out in space pulling matter together forming different galaxies and rare isotopes. Maybe it's dark matter or antimatter who knows, thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood of this improvisation reminds me of some mysterious force out in space pulling matter together forming different galaxies and rare isotopes. Maybe it's dark matter or antimatter who knows, thanks for listening :-)
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