Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The SWARM & Their Grifters of Distraction.
What is happening
Streamed live 1/29/2024

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The SWARM & Their Grifters of Distraction.


In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, shares how the SWARM creates and funds GRIFTERS whose job is to DISTRACT you from winning Truth Freedom Health®. Learn the dynamics of their control. Link to blog post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the...


Time for US.

Shiva4President.com


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


healthtrumpalex joneseducationtucker carlsonarrestpoliceinnovationrfkscientistdistractioncommittedengineerdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivainventor of emailmit phdgriftersthe swarmcandidate for us president

