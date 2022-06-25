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TLAV New RCT Study Finds Vaccine Risk Outweighs COVID Risk, Inflation Lies & Heart Attack Cover Up
The Last American Vagabondhttps://superu.net/video/fa7b8ebe-d870-4033-a4f8-723a412c7d21/
https://odysee.com/TDWU-6-22-22:afb35b837eb890484263ea8fc0309278fba38db9?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v19f1ut-new-rct-study-finds-vaccine-risk-outweighs-covid-risk-inflation-lies-and-he.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/new-rct-study-finds-vaccine-risk-outweighs-covid-risk-inflation-lies-heart-attack-cover-up/
New RCT Study Finds Vaccine Risk Outweighs “COVID” Risk, Inflation Lies & Heart Attack Cover Up