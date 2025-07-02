Fun exercise to work through before the song ends! Great homeschool challenges for young and old! You can pick any songs, numbers, and sized shapes... just have fun creating your own puzzles.

Reason considers the thing itself, but wisdom challenges what's inside! In the broader sense, what is the shape and volume of your vessel? Is it static and unmoving, or dynamic and malleable to certain forces? Excellent rhetoric to have with children and willing students! Don't be a fool! Train your mind, not a.i.!





Song: Suffer No Fools by Notaker