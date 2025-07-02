BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What's Inside?
Chickendumplins
Chickendumplins
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

Fun exercise to work through before the song ends! Great homeschool challenges for young and old! You can pick any songs, numbers, and sized shapes... just have fun creating your own puzzles.

Reason considers the thing itself, but wisdom challenges what's inside! In the broader sense, what is the shape and volume of your vessel? Is it static and unmoving, or dynamic and malleable to certain forces? Excellent rhetoric to have with children and willing students! Don't be a fool! Train your mind, not a.i.!


Song: Suffer No Fools by Notaker

Keywords
homeschoolvolumesyoung and old puzzlesai denial systembrainpower the real biotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy