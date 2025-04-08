BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Agony & Ecstasy Of The Christian Life
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 3 weeks ago

#Exodus #Moses #Elijah #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #pauless #rapture #harpazo #God #Egypt #pharaoh #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham


Chartridge Mission Church's own Paul Ess takes to our pulpit for the first time with a blisteringly exciting sermon on the agony and ecstasy of the Christian life. Jesus saves Christians from slavery to sin, leading us in our exodus out of our personal Egypt into the promised land of eternal fellowship with God. Moses's account of God vs Pharaoh is riddled with applicable metaphors for our present day. Paul Ess thrills as he energetically directs our attention to the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea with Pharaoh close on the heels of our protagonist, Moses.


Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


Filmed on Sunday, 6th April 2025.


Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.


www.Chartridge.UK

Keywords
godjesusentertainmentharpazoraptureegypthistoryegyptianmosessearedpharaohlessoncrossing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy