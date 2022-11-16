Create New Account
Stew Peters: Former CIA Officer BLOWS OPEN Biden Ukraine Money Funneling Scheme
Leona Wind
Published 12 days ago

Stew Peters: Blackmailed Biden – Former CIA Officer BLOWS OPEN The TRUTH About The Biden Ukraine Money Funneling Scheme. Just how much dirt does Ukraine really have on the Biden's, after all that money they funneled to Hunter over the years?
What kind of dirt could they dump on our entire ruling class if we stop propping up Zelensky’s government?
And are our elites so deep that they’re willing to drag us all the way into nuclear war rather than back down?



