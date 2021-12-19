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De-Occulted #6 De-bunking Darwin Pt 1: Scientific Errors
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8 views • December 19, 2021
Part 1 of ACRC's new Debunking Darwin Series where host Bryan
Cirillo discusses the scientific evidence against Darwin's theory of evolution. This first presentation is setting the ground work for part II which will be about the Mass Mind Control program known as Social Darwinism. Bryan's contention is that Left-Brained Imbalanced Darwinian thought is keeping humanity at a low vibrational frequency & cutting us off from our divinity and true potential to understand Natural Law and apply it in our lives.
References
Darwin's Deadly Legacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGehV...
An Evening with Lloyd Pye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4TKC...
Everything You Know is Wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5qJY...
Dr. Jonathan Safarti, Refuting Evolution
https://www.amazon.com/Refuting-Evolu...
Dr. Micheal Behe, Darwin's Black Box, A Biochemical Challenge To Evolution
https://www.amazon.com/Refuting-Evolu...
Mark Passio, What Natural Law is Not
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1kgdwi...
Lex Naturalis, Emancipation EP
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Links to other music platforms featuring Lex Naturalis
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lex...
Additional Links
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6PZX...
https://lbry.tv/@Amazingconspiracyrea...
https://odysee.com/@ACRC:b
https://mewe.com/i/bryancirillo
https://parler.com/#/user/conspiracyr...
https://flote.app/user/ACRC
Cirillo discusses the scientific evidence against Darwin's theory of evolution. This first presentation is setting the ground work for part II which will be about the Mass Mind Control program known as Social Darwinism. Bryan's contention is that Left-Brained Imbalanced Darwinian thought is keeping humanity at a low vibrational frequency & cutting us off from our divinity and true potential to understand Natural Law and apply it in our lives.
References
Darwin's Deadly Legacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGehV...
An Evening with Lloyd Pye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4TKC...
Everything You Know is Wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5qJY...
Dr. Jonathan Safarti, Refuting Evolution
https://www.amazon.com/Refuting-Evolu...
Dr. Micheal Behe, Darwin's Black Box, A Biochemical Challenge To Evolution
https://www.amazon.com/Refuting-Evolu...
Mark Passio, What Natural Law is Not
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1kgdwi...
Lex Naturalis, Emancipation EP
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Links to other music platforms featuring Lex Naturalis
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lex...
Additional Links
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6PZX...
https://lbry.tv/@Amazingconspiracyrea...
https://odysee.com/@ACRC:b
https://mewe.com/i/bryancirillo
https://parler.com/#/user/conspiracyr...
https://flote.app/user/ACRC
Keywords
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