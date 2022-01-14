Tucker Carlson: Millions of Individuals Who Dutifully Got the Vaccine Now Are Finding that They Have the Coronavirus

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Millions of Americans who dutifully got the vaccine now find that they have the coronavirus. Netherlands, Canada researchers found that so called secondary attack rate is higher in double vaccinated individuals than in the unvaccinated.