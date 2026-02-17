Sacrifice, Manifestation & Egregores

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The battle for your mind is a battle for reality itself.
Your thoughts matter.
Narratives are weapons.
The power to shape reality has never belonged solely to those who wield it against you.
It belongs to anyone who understands and applies the law: Thoughts become things.
Reese Reports (17 February 2026)
https://rumble.com/v75vybo-sacrifice-manifestation-and-egregores.html