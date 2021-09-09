© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zay Truth: Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Grooming Drag Queen caught 'Teaching' Kids how to twerk! [08.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
124 views • September 09, 2021
LGBTQIA+ singing: -> 'We comming for your KIDS'... Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
Research on 2-3 min:
7. aug. 2019 — The drag queen gave explicit directions to children about how to perform the sexually-suggestive dance move.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/
13. aug. 2019 — Drag Queen Caught Teaching Kids How to Twerk: 'Move Your Bum Up and Down' ... A male drag performer in the UK was caught on camera teaching young .
https://newspunch.com/drag-queen-teaching-kids-twerk-move-bum-up-down/
12. aug. 2019 — And “then you just move your bum up and down like that. And that's twerking”, says Mama G. Drag Queen Story hour at local library
https://thelibertarianrepublic.com/drag-queen-shows-story-hour-kids-how-to-twerk/
9. aug. 2019 — “After the controversy broke out, Mama G changed his Twitter profile so only approved followers can see it, but not before critics saved
https://christianresearchnetwork.org/2019/08/09/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=drag+queen+caught+teaching+Kids+how+to+twerk+Move+your+Bum&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
4,045 views Sep 8, 2021
Zay Truth 311
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LyURaLI4EzA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGP3nkR3wEyBboAOiSouWSg
Note:
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender
#Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland
#JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood
#BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Research on 2-3 min:
7. aug. 2019 — The drag queen gave explicit directions to children about how to perform the sexually-suggestive dance move.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/
13. aug. 2019 — Drag Queen Caught Teaching Kids How to Twerk: 'Move Your Bum Up and Down' ... A male drag performer in the UK was caught on camera teaching young .
https://newspunch.com/drag-queen-teaching-kids-twerk-move-bum-up-down/
12. aug. 2019 — And “then you just move your bum up and down like that. And that's twerking”, says Mama G. Drag Queen Story hour at local library
https://thelibertarianrepublic.com/drag-queen-shows-story-hour-kids-how-to-twerk/
9. aug. 2019 — “After the controversy broke out, Mama G changed his Twitter profile so only approved followers can see it, but not before critics saved
https://christianresearchnetwork.org/2019/08/09/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=drag+queen+caught+teaching+Kids+how+to+twerk+Move+your+Bum&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
4,045 views Sep 8, 2021
Zay Truth 311
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LyURaLI4EzA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGP3nkR3wEyBboAOiSouWSg
Note:
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender
#Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland
#JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood
#BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.