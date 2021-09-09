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Zay Truth: Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Grooming Drag Queen caught 'Teaching' Kids how to twerk! [08.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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124 views • September 09, 2021
LGBTQIA+ singing: -> 'We comming for your KIDS'... Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
Research on 2-3 min:
7. aug. 2019 — The drag queen gave explicit directions to children about how to perform the sexually-suggestive dance move.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/

13. aug. 2019 — Drag Queen Caught Teaching Kids How to Twerk: 'Move Your Bum Up and Down' ... A male drag performer in the UK was caught on camera teaching young .
https://newspunch.com/drag-queen-teaching-kids-twerk-move-bum-up-down/

12. aug. 2019 — And “then you just move your bum up and down like that. And that's twerking”, says Mama G. Drag Queen Story hour at local library
https://thelibertarianrepublic.com/drag-queen-shows-story-hour-kids-how-to-twerk/

9. aug. 2019 — “After the controversy broke out, Mama G changed his Twitter profile so only approved followers can see it, but not before critics saved
https://christianresearchnetwork.org/2019/08/09/drag-queen-teaches-kids-to-twerk-at-library-story-hour/

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=drag+queen+caught+teaching+Kids+how+to+twerk+Move+your+Bum&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web

4,045 views Sep 8, 2021
Zay Truth 311
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LyURaLI4EzA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGP3nkR3wEyBboAOiSouWSg

Note:
Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Transgender
#Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland
#JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood
#BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...

Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/

Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/

Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video

Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/

Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/

We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/

Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/

Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/

#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1

Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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