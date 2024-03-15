AIPAC lobbyists were on Capitol Hill to push Congress to send more weapons to Israel.
◾️AIPAC is a Zionist lobby group with enormous influence on our legislators. According to a recent Politico report, they are spending $100 million to unseat "candidates they deem insufficiently support of Israel." from March 13, 2024
◾️When confronted about their campaign to buy support for Israel's crimes in Congress, even by other Jewish people, many simply ran away, some to the bathroom and others to the police.
Thanks to 'CODE PINK' for their efforts.
