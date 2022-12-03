It Is Illegal for Paul Hastings’ Lawyers To Work for the CCP Without Registering As Foreign Agents

https://gnews.org/articles/557364
Summary：\n11/29/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 10: While protesting at Paul Hastings' New York headquarter, the fellow fighters of NFSC met a lawyer who is familiar with Paul Hastings. He did not expect that Paul Hastings’ lawyers worked for the CCP without being registered as foreign agents, which is illegal
