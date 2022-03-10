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ALEX JONES [FULL] Thursday 3/10/22 • Globalist-Backed Ukraine Orders Russia “To Surrender” – False Flag Bio/Chemical/Radiological Attack!
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870 views • March 10, 2022
GLOBAL EMERGENCY BROADCAST IS LIVE: GLOBALIST-BACKED UKRAINE ORDERS RUSSIA “TO SURRENDER” – INTEL SHOWS NWO FORCES PREPARING TO LAUNCH FALSE FLAG BIO/CHEMICAL/RADIOLOGICAL ATTACK!
Alex Jones has reverse-engineered the global elite’s next move & will lay out exclusive CRITICAL INTEL that’s absolutely essential to the future of humanity! Tune in NOW!
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